Shower Speaker Waterpoof IPX7 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers with Radio Suction Cup amp LED Mood Lights Super Bass HD Sound Perfect Pool.

IPX7 fully waterproof: IPX7 rating design makes this waterproof Bluetooth speakers can be submersed in 3 feet of water, up to 30 minutes, as a waterproof shower speakers, tub speaker, pool speaker, shower Radios, floating speaker, beach speaker etc. Suction cup & floating: totally waterproof and suction cup design makes this waterproof speaker-waterproof radio can floating on the water or stick to your shower wall, mirror, pool deck, kitchen counter or whatever slick surface. Powerful portable speaker: high-performance 5W driver makes room-filled loudness, bass strong and Deep. Lightweight compact design, you can easily carry this portable wireless speakers/portable radio on the go! Perfect companion for outdoor activities. Easy to use: easy and fast connection to your iPhone/iPad/phones/tablet, from up to 33 feet away; built-in FM radio and microphone, when you listen to favorite station in shower, will not miss important calls, these are just a few speaker but