Shower Speaker Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with Suction Cup Portable Mini Wireless Speaker with Sturdy Hook Stereo Sound and Bluetooth 50.

Shower Speaker with Suction Cup: Equipped with a suction cup, it is convenient to suck the shower speaker on the glass or tiled wall while bathing and then you can enjoy wonderful music at once! IPX7 Waterproof: With IPX7 waterproof rating, this bathroom speaker even can be immersed into the water. So it is perfect for beach, pool, bathroom and anywhere with water. Bluetooth 5.0: Compared with other wireless speaker with bluetooth 4.2, this speaker gives you more stable and continuous connection. Portable & Hook Design: just 3.24 inches, this mini bluetooth speaker is convenient to be carried to anywhere. And with a metal hook, it also can be hung on your bathroom or your backpack. 10-Hour Playtime: Built in high-capacity lithium battery, it can play up to 10 hours at 60% volume. So you can indulge in high-quality stereo sound!