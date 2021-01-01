Southern Tide Shrimp Intercoastal Short Sleeve Sport Shirt is tailored performance wear for shrimp lovers. Four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric with UV protection keeps you comfortable and free to move. Buttoned short sleeve with button-down collar. Classic-fit shirt tapers throughout the body and hem for an effortlessly refine look. Moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool and dry. Four-way stretch. UV Protection. All over shrimp pattern. 93% nylon, 3% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.