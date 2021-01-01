The 8-eye Shriver Hi is packed with rugged features: a commando tread, an extra-empowering platform sole with a chunky heel and a sleek silhouette. The result: a women's boot that strikes the perfect balance between femininity and the tough, rebellious Dr. Martens spirit. 8-eye platform boot. Built on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens Airwair™ air-cushioned sole. Cemented sole construction. Retains classic Docs DNA, with visible stitching, grooved sides and a scripted heel-loop. Made with Wyoming, a rich leather with a subtle grain and oily surface. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Wonder Balsam. Platform height: 1 1/8 in; Heel height: 2 1/4 in. | Dr. Martens, Shriver Hi Women's Wyoming Leather Heeled Boots in Black, Size 10