Shroom Cottagecore Cute Queen Frog Mushrooms Teen Girl Women Tote Bag

Shrooms Pink Pastel fairycore outdoor clothing outfit Kawaii Anime Cottagecore Womens graphic artwork design of Cute Queen Frog surrounded by cute pink Mushrooms is a great gift for a birthday, or Christmas gift. Whimsical Nature Art Cottage Core Mushcore Clothes for Women and Teen Girls mushroom lovers 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.