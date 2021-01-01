Wake up to flawless hair with this overnight hair serum that softens and nourishes mid-lengths to ends while taming frizzy hair and unruly strands to improve manageability for advanced night care. This light cream formula infused with Japanese Red Camellia Oil is non-greasy quickly absorbed and pillow proof. Apply as a night-time hair treatment and your locks will be smooth hydrated and rejuvenated come morning ready for styling. Safe on colored hair so your hair color can thrive without sacrificing the health of your hair. Benefits: Nourishes dry hair overnight. Promotes soft hair. Tames frizzy hair. Shu Uemura - Essence Absolue Overnight Hair Serum - 100 ml