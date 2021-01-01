The Boardworks SHUBU Dock is a platform for you and five of your best buds. This inflatable Fits a total of six, so toss Joe back in the water and relax with the others. Features grab handles, D-rings and bungees so you can tie down a cooler, secure the sandal you took from Sarah and hang onto something while kicking around in the water. First one to do a cannonball refills the cooler. Yeah, it's going to be like that. Features of the Boardworks SHUBU Dock Constructed with Dual fusion laminate Technology and built with extra flotation, this sturdy and stable dock easily holds 6 people D-rings, handles and tie-down bungees to secure all the gear and coolers you need Great for paddle up parties, lessons, rental fleets or just to have a place to tie off your Boards and relax