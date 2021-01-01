The Boardworks SHUBU Kraken Package is a recreational, inflatable stand up paddle Board for beginners and more experienced riders alike. It's a well-rounded option for those who only want one Board that everyone can use, but it's fun and stable enough where you may want it all to yourself. With a Dual Fusion laminate construction, this Board is stiff and durable. The High Density drop-stitch core and specialized sidewalls keep it lifted on the water and prevent damage so you don't have to limit your paddling. Use the bow and stern bungee straps to pack gear if you want to stay out all day, or easily take it out for a quick trip on the water. Deflate the Board for easy storage when you're done using it, so even those with little space to spAre can enjoy the freedom that comes with owning a paddle Board. Features of the Boardworks SHUBU Kraken Package The SHUBU Inflatable Kraken is a stylish, stable and very versatile recreational Board that is travel friendly and easy to store This Board works equally well for beginners and intermediate paddlers and its perfect for couples or families who want a his / hers Board option Available in two sizes ? 10' 0? and 11' 0? Built with exclusive Dual Fusion laminate, combining High Density drop-stitch core and a specialized sidewalls ? making this Board stiffer and more durable than other inflatables Ultra comfortable honey fomb deck pad Stow your gear quickly and easily Comfortable neoprene carrying handles Lightweight & durable DFL construction DFL - Dual Fusion Laminate (DFL) combines a High Density drop-stitch core featuring internal fibers coated in liquid PVC with PVC Tarpaulin top and bottom layers, and a specialized sidewall material making the layers more durable and resilient than ever before