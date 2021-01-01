The Osprey Shuttle 100L/30IN Travel Pack is a wheeled bag for loading up with all the essentials. That's right, my friend, it's vacation time. Pile in the gear or jam in all the clothing and shoes you could possibly need. This 100L bag is ready to go, just wheel it out the door with the help of the collapsible handle. Compress the front using the straps to Slim it down, then await your destination. Features of the Osprey Shuttle 100L/30IN Travel Pack Internal compression straps Large access main compartment Large collapsible lower compartment Large zippered rear panel pocket Lockable main compartment zippers Low profile carry handles Protective bumpers Rear panel flap pocket Stowaway companion piece strap StraightJacket compression system Top liquids pocket