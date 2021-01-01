milk honey Lip Polish & Lip Butter 2pc Set

Exfoliate and hydrate your lips with this milk + honey Lip Polish and Lip Butter set. The Lip Polish is formulated with sugar to help exfoliate; coconut oil, almond oil, and avocado oil to soften and moisturize; and shea and cocoa butter to provide hydration. The Lip Butter is also formulated with coconut oil, avocado oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter that melts on the lips and leaves a delicate shine. Both the Lip Polish and Lip Butter are scented using essential oils vanilla and cardamom. How do I use it: Massage a small amount of Lip Polish on your lips -- a little goes a long way. Then wipe or lick off the sugar, leaving the oils to hydrate your already-beautiful pout. Next generously apply the Lip Butter as needed to your lips. From milk + honey. Includes: