Armani Beauty Si Passione Intense Eau de Parfum 1 oz/ 30 mL Eau de Parfum Spray

Fragrance Family: FloralsScent Type: Fruity FloralKey Notes: Blackcurrant Nectar, Jasmine Absolute, PatchouliFragrance Description: The classic notes of blackcurrant and vanilla used in Sì Passione are enhanced with a luminous duo of jasmine the most passionate of flowers according to Mr. Armani and patchouli to create a unique woody-floral fragrance. Celebrating femininity and passion, Sì Passione Intense is for the woman who is vibrant and captivating. About the Bottle: The iconic Sì Passione black cap accompanies a vivid red inner lacquer bottle symbolizing the passion inside, waiting to be released. On the outside, a vibrant red lacquering fading from the bottom to the top.