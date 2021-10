Do you love funny sayings? These Latin wisdoms are just right for you. This vintage clothing in Latin design is on trend and is a real bestseller. Make a statement - SI VIS PACEM PARA BELLUM The ideal gift for men, women or children, whether for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, birthday, anniversary or other occasion. This mountain clothing is the perfect gift for your dad, mum, sister, brother, daughter or son. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem