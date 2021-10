Covered dowels and a ladylike top handle detail the retro-revamp silhouette of a sunshine-yellow leather satchel finished with an understated logo plaque. Taking inspiration from the dates of birth of Domenico Dolce, this reinterpreted model is elegant in structure and features a removable top handle and shoulder strap. Style Name: Dolce & Gabbana Sicily 58 Mini Top Handle Leather Satchel. Style Number: 6020035. Available in stores.