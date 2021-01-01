Sickle-Cell Anemia Warrior - I Wear Burgundy For My Wife T-Shirt

In this family no one fights alone! National Sickle-Cell Anemia Awareness month with burgundy ribbon. Perfect for Sickle-Cell Anemia Awareness shirt for Wife. Support your love ones going through treatments, chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, etc. This sickle cell awareness shirt with sayings or quotes is a great t-shirt gift for a warrior who is fighting or diagnosed with sickle-cell disease (SCD) or sickle-cell anaemia (SCA) to help show support to the cause of this genetic blood disorder disease. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem