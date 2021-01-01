Side Smoothing Bralette

Splendid creates fits seamlessly into your life. Filled with color, softness, & a hint of playfulness. It's casual, but polished. So no matter what you're doing you always look as good as you feel in these moments., Style Number: RD19810 Feel your best in this seamless racerback wire-free bra, Plunging neckline with foam-lined cups for modesty, Wider side wings for extra smoothing, Repeat logo on fully adjustable stretch straps, Super-soft, stretch polyester blend ALLPlusSize,Average Figure,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Contour,Plunge front,Side Smoother,Lined,Seamless,Fully Adjustable Straps,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Bra