Mountainsmith Sidekick Medium Waistpack, Black

With multiple ways to wear, the Mountainsmith Sidekick Medium Waistpack is a versatile pack for any adventure. This pack has an adjustable strap that can be worn traditionally around your waist or slung across your body. It features zipper pockets for organization and Velcro tabs that allow you to easily attach it to your bicycle handlebars, backpack compression straps, and more. DESIGN Pack can be worn around waist or across the body Internal zipper laminated mesh pocket Adjustable 1.5” waistbelt for comfort Front panel zipper pocket with clip-in points Rear panel Velcro tabs attach to handlebars, compression straps, waistbelts, and more Bottom panel attachment webbing Bright yellow lining for visibility SPECS Dimensions: 5.5” x 8.25” x 2.75” Weight: 6 oz. Capacity: up to 7 lbs. Volume: 1.9 L Materials: 305d CORDURA® HP, 210d Nylon Embossed Liner, YKK® Zipper Additional Details Lifetime Manufacturer’s Warranty Against Manufacturer Defects Style: 18-10270-01