Features of the Stance Sidereal 2 Sock Targeted Cushioning: Targeted Cushioning for added comfort where you need it most. Engineered Arch Support: Engineered Arch Support stabilizes your swing in style. Seamless Toe Closure: Seamless Toe Closure for an anti-friction finish your feet will love. Fabric Details 73% combed cotton, 13% elastane, 9% elastic, 5% nylon