Add the Madewell Sidewalk Low Top Sneakers in Printed Canvas to the sneaker collection for everlasting style. They pair well with just about anything and will be the perfect finishing touch with any look for the day. Upper, lining, and insole made of textile material. Lightly cushioned footbed. Synthetic outsole. Closed round toe. Lace-up closure. Stitching details. Platform heel. Grip sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.