IZZO Sidewinder Speaker Golf Bag Strap

Transform the on-course experience with the Izzo Sidewinder Speaker Strap. The ergonomic, pre-molded strap is designed to swing and balance the golf bag behind you, partnering with dual-density padding to provide the ultimate in comfort and support, while the single-strap construction eliminates material bunching. The integrated wireless speaker syncs with your smartphone, delivering surprisingly clear music all round long. Ergonomic, pre-molded shape balances the golf bag behind you for increased comfort Dual-density, padded interior curbs shoulder discomfort and fatigue Single-strap design eliminates the excess material that usually gathers over the front of the bag 2-point adjustable connection comfortably fits and secures stand or cart bags Integrated wireless speaker syncs with any Bluetooth-enabled device, including Android or iOS smartphones Mono speaker produces surprisingly clear sound at higher volumes Requires 3 AAA batteries for hours of use