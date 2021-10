Sidney Classic diamond watch from MICHELE. Stainless steel with yellow golden plating. Round case with diamond pav at bezel. Mother-of-pearl dial with sunray sub-eyes. MW logo at 12 o'clock and winding crown. Hand-set diamonds at dial and hour markers. Seven-link bracelet strap with deployant clasp. Interchangeable with any 14mm MICHELE strap. 0.59 total diamond carat weight. Three-hand movement. Made in Switzerland.