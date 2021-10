Slide into these versatile wedges for an understated casual look. The Minnetonka Sienna is made of lightweight EVA with soft microfiber lining and cushioned footbed for all-day wear. Molded wedge heel and lightweight synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.