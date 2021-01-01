Vitamin A Sienna Ribbed Tank Top

Exit the stress, relax in the flattering style of the Vitamin A Swimwear Sienna Ribbed Tank Top. Tonal, ribbed, tank-top styled bikini top. Scoop neckline. Lightly padded cups provide support and shape. Elastic band under bust. Thin, fixed shoulder straps. Pullover wear. Bikini bottom not included. 83% recycled nylon, 17% Lycra spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry. Made in the U.S.A. Measurements: Length: 10 in Chest Measurement: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.