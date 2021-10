This comfy pullover style crop tank has a scoop neck and low back. Made from EcoRib - a sexy, stretch-ribbed swim fabric made from nylon fabric scraps. It\'s lightweight, breathable and form flattering. Our EcoRib fabric is textile crafted by a mechanical regeneration system that uses no chemical materials. Its production saves .63 liters of oil and 33 liters of water per meter of fabric. Sustainably made in California.