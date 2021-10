Journee Collection Sierra Espadrille Sandals. Embrace the espadrille trend with the Sierra from Journee Collection. The woven faux leather detail on the closed toe material is a showstopper, and the ankle strap and square buckle accent add the perfect flare. It features a beautiful espadrille design on its tall 3.75-inch wedge heel and a soft, cushioned insole for all-day comfort.