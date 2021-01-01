Features of the Sea to Summit Sigma 1.1 Cook Set 1.2L SigmaPot, one DeltaLight insulated mug and one DeltaLight bowl DeltaLight DinnerwAre is BPA-free, microwave safe, lightweight, and ergonomically shaped Premium grade stainless steel cooking surface Patent-pending pivot-lockhandle with ergonomic silicone grip for secure, easy operation Pivot-Lock handle locks lid to pot for packing Large internal radius allows easy cleaning and matches sea to summit's delta cutlery profile Easy-Flow strainer lid for efficient draining with integrated patent-pending lid keep SigmaPots and Deltalight dinnerwAre have graded volumetric scale for accurate measurement on both the SigmaPot Textured base for stability on camp stoves Deltalight insulated mugs come with removeable easy clean insulated sleeves and silicone sipper lids for easy stacking and cleaning Nesting SigmaPots compatible with DeltaLight dinnerwAre and AlphaPots Pot: 100% Stainless steel, Lid: Stainless steel, silicon, Lid Grip Handle: Aluminium, Stainless steel, Nylon, Silicon: Delta light mugs and Bowls: Polypropolene, Neoprene, Silicon