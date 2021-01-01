Sigma Beautiful Base Set

Create a beautiful base with this Sigma set, featuring everything you need to flawlessly apply foundation, cover the look of imperfections with concealer, and clean and condition makeup brushes once your look is complete!



The ultra-soft synthetic fibers of these brushes are designed to better hold, apply, and blend product formulas to perfection. The cleanser dissolves tough pigment and foundation stains while the silicone texture penetrates brush bristles to scrub it all away.



How do I use it: With the F80 Flat Kabuki Brush, stipple liquid or cream foundation (not included) onto your skin, buffing in small circular motions for medium to full coverage. Then, load the F70 Concealer with concealer (not included) and apply it directly to the problem areas using a light patting motion.



Once your makeup is complete, remove foundation and pigment stains from brush bristles using the SigMagic Scrub. Simply suction it to the sink, wet the bristles of your makeup brush, and swirl them against the scrub to activate the cleanser. Rinse and repeat until water runs clear.



From Sigma.



Includes: