Modern Bride Signature 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond 14K White Gold Wedding Band, 7 , White

A symbol of eternity, this beautiful wedding band is brilliant in every way. Crafted from 25 prong-set diamonds, it ensures that light is radiated from each and every stone.Metal: Rhodium-plated 14K white goldStones: 1/10 ct. t.w. round diamondsColor: H-IClarity: SI2-I1Setting: ProngCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.