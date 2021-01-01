From modern bride

Modern Bride Signature 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond 14K White Gold Wedding Band, 7 , White

$467.18 on sale
($958.32 save 51%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

A symbol of eternity, this beautiful wedding band is brilliant in every way. Crafted from 25 prong-set diamonds, it ensures that light is radiated from each and every stone.Metal: Rhodium-plated 14K white goldStones: 1/10 ct. t.w. round diamondsColor: H-IClarity: SI2-I1Setting: ProngCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com