From modern bride
Modern Bride Signature 1 CT. T.W. Diamond 14K Yellow Gold Bridal Ring Set, 9 , Yellow Gold
The unique beauty of this bridal ring set comes from yellow gold accentuated by diamondsâ86 in total. The glistening center stone of the engagement ring is surrounded by tiered halos propped by two graceful shanks. Turn it over and you'll see entwining infinity symbols that embrace a color-enhanced blue diamond, perhaps representing your "something blue." The matching wedding band makes it a perfect pair. Metal: Rhodium-plated 14K yellow goldStones: 1 ct. t.w. round white and color-enhanced blue diamonds, including a â ct. center stoneWhite Diamond Color: H-IWhite Diamond Clarity: SI2-I1Setting: Prong and bezelGallery Height: 26.15mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.