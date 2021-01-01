Modern Bride Signature 1 CT. T.W. Diamond 14K Yellow Gold Bridal Ring Set, 9 , Yellow Gold

The unique beauty of this bridal ring set comes from yellow gold accentuated by diamondsâ86 in total. The glistening center stone of the engagement ring is surrounded by tiered halos propped by two graceful shanks. Turn it over and you'll see entwining infinity symbols that embrace a color-enhanced blue diamond, perhaps representing your "something blue." The matching wedding band makes it a perfect pair. Metal: Rhodium-plated 14K yellow goldStones: 1 ct. t.w. round white and color-enhanced blue diamonds, including a â  ct. center stoneWhite Diamond Color: H-IWhite Diamond Clarity: SI2-I1Setting: Prong and bezelGallery Height: 26.15mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.