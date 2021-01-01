Modern Bride Signature 2 CT. T.W. Certified Diamond Bridal Set, 5 , White Gold

A walk down the aisle wouldn't be perfect without your "something blue." This 2 ct. t.w. bridal set has you covered with a classically styled engagement ring that offers spectacular sparkle and a sentimental underside with a single color-enhanced blue diamond set between infinity symbols. A simple, diamond-encrusted wedding band marries with the engagement ring to complete the setâand your perfect day.Metal: Rhodium-plated 14K white goldStones: 2 ct. t.w. round, white diamonds, including a Â½ ct. center stoneStone: Round, color-enhanced blue diamondWhite Diamond Color: H-IWhite Diamond Clarity: SI2-I1Settings: Prong and channelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Some diamonds may be treated and require special care; diamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.