ORIGINAL PENGUIN Signature Blend Eau de Toilette - 3.4 oz. in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Be fresh! Come as you are, naturally and always original. Original Penguin Signature Blend opens with a bursting fizz and frost on top, like the coolest start of the day. A clean tonic and urban cocktail twist of Martini with crushed leaves and ice sets the tone of the scent. So cold that it is hot! This unique modern energy keeps alive with sea salt accents and a touch of pimento, and adds new rhythm and color to your lifestyle. The scent evolves and is faceted by the effortless elegance of woods, with a soft leather finish. that lasts all day and into the night with a sophisticated, masculine, sexy intrigue. Top: Sicilian Mandarin, Martini Accord, Frozen Crushed LeavesMiddle: Sea Salt, Ivy, Pimento LeavesBase: Olive Wood, Soft Leather 3.4 fl. oz. Imported