Get the Signature Color Shop Red Beaded Tassel Pendant By Bead Landing™ at Michaels. com. Give your plain necklace a fabulous makeover with this bead tassel pendant by Bead Landing. Give your plain necklace a fabulous makeover with this bead tassel pendant by Bead Landing. You can also add a split ring to this pendant and use it as a fancy keychain. Details: Red 74mm x 12mm diameter Glass, brass and clay Paved embellishments | Signature Color Shop Red Beaded Tassel Pendant By Bead Landing™ | Michaels®