Purchase the Signature Blue Druzy Agate Slice Pendant By Bead Landing™ at Michaels. com. Add this agate slice pendant by Bead Landing to a gold-toned chain to create a dainty necklace. Add this agate slice pendant by Bead Landing to a gold-toned chain to create a dainty necklace. You can use coordinating beads, spacers and charms to complete your DIY jewelry projects. Details: Blue Agate and brass Genuine stone | Signature Blue Druzy Agate Slice Pendant By Bead Landing™ | Michaels®