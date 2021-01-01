Chloe Eau De Toilette is the true essence of femininity. This delicate scent is composed of bright citrus notes such as bergamot, lemon, and magnolia to bring out a bright youth. Classic floral scents of gardenia and rose bring out undeniable sensuality and grace. While musk and mallow cotton flower, bring familiar warmth that is truly comforting. Chloe Eau De Toilette is a signature scent for every Chloe girl. Design house: Chloe. Scent name: Chloe Signature. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 2.5 oz. Style: CSGTS25-Q. Barcode: 3614220449678. Chloe Signature / Chloe EDT Spray 2.5 oz (75 ml) (w). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.