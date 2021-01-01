Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Bring iconic style with you while you're on-the-go with the COACH Signature Gotham Pack and keep the essentials secure and organized. Dual top zippered closure and adjustable shoulder strap for crossbody strap. External zippered front and back compartments. Two internal front slip and one back wall slip pockets. Includes brand keychain. Constructed from leather and coated canvas materials with textile lining. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 6 1 2 in Depth: 2 3 4 in Height: 12 in Strap Length: 46 in Strap Drop: 22 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz