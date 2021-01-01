Cowshed Signature Hand Cream 3-Piece Set

WHAT IT IS Protect and nourish hands on the go. This hand care trio celebrates our three beloved hand creams, the original moisturising Refresh, soothing Restore, and 15th anniversary release, Hydrate hand cream. Each cream has a bespoke blend of essential oils with varying restorative properties, to pamper hardworking hands. Made from essential oils, botanical extracts and wildcrafted ingredients. Made with the highest quality Shea and Cocoa Butters. Used in every Soho House and Cowshed spa. Made in UK. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Refresh Hand Cream, 1.7 oz. Restore Hand Cream, 1.7 oz. Hydrate Hand Cream, 1.7 oz. WHO IT'S FOR All skin types. INGREDIENTS Refresh Hand Cream: aqua (water/eau), caprylic/capric triglyceride, glyceryl stearate se, cetearyl alcohol, glycerin, stearic acid, phenoxyethanol, parfum (fragrance), butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed butter, tocopheryl ace Restore Hand Cream: aqua (water/eau), caprylic/capric triglyceride, glyceryl stearate se, cetearyl alcohol, glycerin, stearic acid, phenoxyethanol, *citrus aurantium dulcis (orange sweet) peel oil, potassium sorbate, butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed butter, *mentha viridis (spearmint) leaf oil, *mentha piperita (peppermint) oil, tocopheryl acetate, benzoic acid, *citrus aurantium amara (bitter orange) leaf oil, *litsea cubeba (may chang) fruit oil, panthenol, aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf juice, dehydroacetic acid, sodium hydroxide, citric acid, *limonene, *citral, *linalool, *geraniol, *citronellol. *essential oils *potential allergens Hydrate Hand Cream: aqua (water/eau), caprylic/capric triglyceride, glyceryl stearate se, cetearyl alcohol, glycerin, stearic acid, phenoxyethanol, parfum (fragrance), butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed butter, tocopheryl acetate, *citrus grandis (grapefruit) peel oil, benzoic acid, panthenol, aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf juice, *citrus aurantium amara (bitter orange) leaf oil, *coriandrum sativum (coriander) seed oil, dehydroacetic acid, *cinnamomum zeylanicum (cinnamon) leaf oil, sodium hydroxide, *lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flower oil, styrax tonkinensis (benzoin) resin extract, citric acid, potassium sorbate, *limonene, *linalool, *eugenol, *geraniol, *butylphenyl methylpropional, *hexyl cinnamal, *hydroxycitronellal, *citronellol, *hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, *be. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Cowshed > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cowshed.