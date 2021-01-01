Here is the Vera Bradley Signature Horn Necklace in Gold Tone. Sometimes you buy a certain piece of jewelry to go with a certain ensemble. Then there are those times when you find a piece that will go with everything. This is that piece! So classic, yet so stunning. Gold plated subtle "VB" filigree metal with crystals all around the top of the horn. Standard lobster clasp. 32" gold plate snake chain with 3" extender and "VB' charm. Horn pendant is approximately 2" in length. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page to find other Vera Bradley jewelry items.