Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Get weekend-ready in the elegant COACH Signature Jacquard Field Tote 22. Constructed of coated canvas with leather trim and fabric lining. Magnetic snap closure. Dual carry handles. Removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Dust bag/dangle. Interior zip pocket. Structured base with protective feet. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 1 2 in Depth: 5 in Height: 8 in Strap Length: 46 in Strap Drop: 24 in Handle Length: 12 in Handle Drop: 4 in Weight: 1 lb