Signature Nonstick Cookware Pots And Pans Set 15 Piece Red

Get performance and convenience with the fun, speckled exteriors of the Paula Deen Signature Collection 15-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set. Featuring 1-quart and 2-quart saucepans with lids, a 6-quart saucepot with lid, a 2.75-quart saut pan with lid, 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, and a 5-piece measuring spoon set, this high-quality, durable nonstick cookware will help any dish come to life with ease. Heavy gauge aluminum construction heats the cookware smoothly and quickly, eliminating hot spots that can burn foods, and the long-lasting, top-quality nonstick interiors provide excellent food release with every use. Glass lids lock in heat and flavor, soft-touch handles are dual riveted for additional strength, and the nonstick cookware pieces are oven safe to 350F. Plus, the set comes with handy measuring spoons so Paulas recipes can be re-created with all the right measurements. Set the kitchen up for the joy of cooking best dishes, with the beautiful, essential Paula Deen Signature Collection 15-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set.