Brush diameter: 2.75" Deluxe bamboo design which is lightweight, durable and eco-friendly Featuring the finest 100% first cut boar bristles — important for distributing natural oils while creating smooth shiny finishes Tourmaline infused nylon fibers create negative ions to penetrate and condition the hair when heat, resulting in shinier, more conditioned hair with less drying time Inlaid rubber texture grips create added comfort and stimulate circulation