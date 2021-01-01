Signature V-neck Flowy Tunic

This v-neck tunic in our Signature burnout fabric is forever flattering. 3/4 sleeves and a v-neck flow into a full, swinging shirttail hem. Cotton/Polyester blend. Care: Wash cold water. Tumble dry mediumA striking fun floral print with watercolor marks in blue with yellow dots. Designed by Susan Werner. Your garment is produced individually using our all-over premium dye-sublimation process. Small white creases along the seam lines - sublimation smiles - are part of the process and no two pieces are exactly alike.133380 7698-VFT Baltic Watercolor Navy-Yellow