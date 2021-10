Key Notes: - Top Notes: Bergamot, Grapefruit, Black Currant - Middle Notes: Petitgrain, Lily of the Valley - Base Notes: Cedrawook, Musk About The Fragrance: An artistic combination of two olfactive sensations: the lively and powerful scent of Lily of the Valley enhanced by vibrant and luminous citrus notes.a field full of Lily of the Valley, surrounded by the light of spring. This delicate flower is the first to bloom when spring arrives and the first to capture the early sunbeams, releasing it