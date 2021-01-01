Size & FitAthletic fit for mobility Curved hem Product FeaturesSoft-touch fabric has a smooth, luxurious feel Inset fade panel at sleeves Premium SikSilk logo embroidered at center chest Color fade detail 100% polyester Machine wash The SikSilk Fade Panel Tech T-Shirt is imported. Make a bold statement that never fades into the background in the Men's SikSilk Fade Panel Tech T-Shirt. Soft-touch fabric has a sleek feel, while the color fading and SikSilk logo details grab attention. Size: Medium. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Polyester/Silk. Siksilk Men's Fade Panel Tech T-Shirt in White/White Size Medium 100% Polyester/Silk