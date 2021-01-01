Size & FitRelaxed boyfriend fit drapes the body Cropped hem for a flattering look Product FeaturesMidweight cotton blend fleece with a brushed interior Hood with adjustable drawcords for versatile coverage Lola Bunny cartoon graphic logo patch at hem Machine wash The SikSilk x Space Jam Crop Boyfriend Hoodie is imported. The Tune Squad is back! Honor your favorite player, Lola Bunny, with this ultra-cozy, modern hoodie. The Women's SikSilk x Space Jam Crop Boyfriend Hoodie features a cropped hem and a fun Lola Bunny patch for Space Jam-honoring style. Size: Small. Color: Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Fleece/Silk. Siksilk Women's X Space Jam Crop Boyfriend Hoodie in Beige/Ecru Size Small Cotton/Fleece/Silk