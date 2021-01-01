Samsonite Silhouette 17 Hardside Expandable Spinner Collection. The Silhouette Collection was launched in 1958 as the most advanced luggage ever made. The first to use revolutionary materials and the first to feature new design elements such as recessed hardware, Silhouette has paved the way for innovation, setting industry standards. 60 years of modernization leads us here, to Silhouette 17, the latest update to Samsonite’s longest-lasting collection for global executives. Every detail of this updated hardside collection has been re-engineered with innovations that increase durability, comfort, and performance. Premium Polycarbonate exterior, Recycle(r) Interior, technology touchpoints, and well-organized interiors make packing easy and meet modern demands for continuous use. Reimagine Travel with the new Silhouette 17 Collection. •RightHeight™ Handle System-Offers multiple 1-inch incremental height adjustments for a highly customized fit, with a padded grip for extra comfort •TruTrac™ GT REV Wheels-Custom engineered dual durometer spinner wheels provide enhanced shock absorption and effortless maneuverability •Fuzion Zippers by YKK on the exterior provide 5x more abrasion resistance and repairability Includes a Zipper Repair Kit •ULTRA GROOVE 100% POLYCARBONATE SHELL + surface texture provides structural strength and abrasion resistance to protect the contents of your luggage •Removable FlexPack System- packing cube that also works as a compression panel, offering to unform compression and modular organization •SmartFix Buckles- Keep your tie-down straps out of the way when packing then fasten securely over your belongings • Integrated TSA Lock provides added security when checking your bag 1.25-inch •SamsoniteAntimicrobial Handle (AMH) Technology •USB Charging Port-a built-in port with an interior battery pocket that lets you power up your device on the go (battery not included) •External Mounted Trolley -This allows you to maximize interior packing space • The interior lining is made from fabric created using 100% post-consumer recycled PET bottles. All Recyclex fabrics are crafted to meet durability and quality standards. •Removable 311 WetPak™ • Removable Laundry/Shoe Bag-Features a synch strap so you can take your travel shoe bag anywhere cleanly and conveniently • Multipoint Grab Handles •Retractable ID Tag Carry on: 14.21 in x 10 in x 24 in Medium: 17.5 in x 11 in x 25.5 in Large: 20.5 in x 13 in x 28.5 in