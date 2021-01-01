Citizen Watches Silhouette Crystal EM0844-58D

Let the fun begin in this joyous Citizen Silhouette Crystal watch. Round stainless steel case that features a Swarovski crystal bezel accent. Using the most advanced technology in watch making, the Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar never needs a battery. Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over, double push-button release. Three-hand analog display with quartz movement. Shimmering mother-of-pearl dial features gold-tone hands and sparkling Swarovski hour markers, and Citizen detailing. Splash resistant up to 5 ATM/50 meters. Presentation box included. Imported. Citizen Watch offers a five-year limited manufacturer's warranty on all their products. For more information, please visit their website and see the Service Information section. Measurements: Case Width: 28 mm