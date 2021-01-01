Citizen Silhouette Crystal Womens Rose Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Em0863-53d, One Size

The elegant Silhouette Crystal from Citizen is a timepiece designed for the modern woman. The rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet features princess cut crystals. The 25mm, rose gold-tone stainless-steel case also sports elegant crystals. The mother of pearl dial has crystals and the single crystal on the crown completes this stunning watch. The bangle design allows it to be worn alone, or stacked with multiple bracelets to create unique looks for every occasion. It is powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, so it is always ready for a night out on the town.Features: Water ResistantBattery Type: Lithium CellsJewelry Closure: Fold Over ClaspPower Source: EcodriveWatch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 50mBand Color: Rose GoldtoneDial Color: Silver ToneMetal Color: Rose ToneCase Thickness: 7.3mmCase Width: 25mmWatch Band Length: 7 InchBand Content: Stainless SteelCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 6mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported