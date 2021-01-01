Silhouette Floral All-In-One

The Vera Bradley All in one serves as a wallet, a wristlet or a crossbody. This amazing little bag has a front magnetic pocket which is a perfect fit for most cell phones, including iPhone 6+. One zippered compartment houses two slip pockets, 2 gusseted pockets and a zippered coin pocket. A second zippered compartment includes a large bill pocket, eight credit card slots, 4 slip pockets and an ID window. The interior compartments are solid red signature polyester twill fabric. Dimensions are 6 ½" wide x 3 ¾" high x 2" deep with 6" removable wrist strap, and a 52" removable, adjustable shoulder/crossbody strap.