Silicone Skin for Blink XT2XT Camera 3 Pack Premium Silicone UV Weather Resistant Protective and Camouflaged Case Cover for Blink XT2 XT Home.

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfectly designed for Blink XT2 and XT Home Security Camera, protect your camera from UV. Designed with extend edge to offer protection for your Blink XT2 and XT Camera in various weather elements. Made of durable slim silicone, the cover is durable enough to protect your camera but thin enough not to affect the mount. Soft and elastic material, easy to slip and replace, allows you to slip on the skins within seconds, snug fit the camera like a glove. Protect and camouflage your Blink XT2 and XT Home Security Camera to blend seamlessly to the color tone of the wall, ceiling or other surfaces mounted on. Whats included in the package: 3 x Silicone Skin (The Camera not included)