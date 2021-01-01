Giorgio Armani Silk Cocoon Trousers

These sumptuous silk satin trousers have rich pleated seams that add sartorial movement to the wide leg silhouette. Banded waist Front fly Side seam pockets Pleated seams Wide leg Satin finish Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 27" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his self-named fashion empire in 1975, Milanese designer Giorgio Armani has both revolutionized women's and men's fashion, and the fashion industry writ large. His now signature silhouettes forged new directions at the time, with more natural fits and neutral colors. To this day, the Armani name is synonymous with an effortless and approachable Italian aesthetic that can be found in its expertly tailored clothing, accessories and beauty collections. Advanced European - B30 Consignment > Giorgio Armani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Giorgio Armani. Color: Verde. Size: 2.