Silk Embroidered Tunic

Silk Blend Hand-Embroidered tunic is soft, comfortable, and beautiful! The embroidery adorns the neckline, shoulders, side slits, and down the front of the tunic (plus a medallion on the back). The background print is beautiful underneath the embroidery. Has three small buttons at the neckline so you can unbutton as you wish. The tunic measures 30" from the shoulder to hemline. Side slits measure 8"Three colors: Gray is shimmery gray with black and cream colors and the embroidery is whiteTurquoise is a cream background with turquoise and olive floral print and turquoise color embroideryRed is Rust /Burgundy color with a multi-color border print and the embroidery is two-tone light pink and magentaThe Gray and Turquoise colors fit true to size; the red runs smaller in the body of the top. Hand wash cold and air dry